MILTON — Dr. John Bickhart was elected Tuesday by the Milton Area School District school board to serve as the district’s new superintendent beginning in the fall.
Bickhart will first serve as the assistant to the superintendent from July 1 through Sept. 13, and will then serve as superintendent under the terms of a contract which run from Sept. 14 through Sept. 13, 2025, with a salary of $130,000. Bickhart will replace Dr. Cathy Keegan, who is retiring in September after 12 years as superintendent for the district.
Bickhart is currently the director of curriculum, instruction and technology at the Danville Area School District. Bickhart, whose three children are enrolled in the Milton Area School District, said he is excited to bring his passion for education back to where he and his family are rooted.
“My heart, my passion is in this district. My kids are here, my family is here, I’m genuinely just excited to give back to this community in what I believe is an incredible opportunity,” he said.
Keegan expressed her congratulations to Bickhart on his election, saying, “I’ve had a great 12-and-a-half years here and I hope you do too.”
In a press release, Christine Rantz, board president, said she was impressed with the competitive field of candidates who applied for the position.
“Dr. Bickhart’s educational successes in the Danville area and his ability to lay the foundation for a positive learning culture are a perfect for for Milton,” she wrote.
Board members Dr. Alvin Weaver and Brett Hosterman voted against Bickhart’s election.
The temporary reconfiguration of James F. Baugher Elementary School, from a K-5 building to a K-4 building for the 2022-2023 school year, was approved by the board in anticipation of upcoming renovations to the school.
The board had previously discussed, at its May 10 committee meeting, a plan to send Baugher elementary fifth graders to White Deer elementary for the coming year, to provide the needed space and flexibility for the renovation project.
The board voted to approve the final budget for the 2022-2023 school year as part of a block vote approving various financial considerations including the homestead/farmstead property tax exclusion resolution, the levying of a $5 per capita tax, and payment of district bills. The final budget projects a $38.2 million in expenditure and revenues of $37.9 million, with a real estate tax increase of 2.8% for Northumberland County and 2.1% for Union County.
Board members Joshua Hunt, Lindsay Kessler and Stephanie Strawser voted no in that block vote.
By a narrow margin of 5-4, the board voted to discontinue the high school’s drafting Career and Technical Education (CTE) program at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Board members Eric Moser, Hunt, Kessler and Strawser voted against the elimination of the program.
Andrew Rantz, co-principal at the high school, reiterated his presentation from the May committee meeting, explaining that enrollment in the program and its related elective class have declined significantly in recent years. The newly created diversified occupations CTE program, he said, will serve as a catch-all for students who still wished to pursue a career in drafting.
A vote to enter into a contract with an auctioneer in order to put the district’s Center Street property up for public auction was tabled for further discussion following two emails from members of the Milton Fire Department read during public comment. The emails requested that the department, along with other adjacent property owners, be allowed to purchase portions of the lot before it is put to auction.
In other business, the board approved the following:
• The resignation/retirement of Katherine Magaro, art teacher at the elementary schools, effective May 27.
• The resignation/retirement of Courtney Hamm, data and assessment manager, effective June 23.
• The hiring of Emily Sikora as a special education/gifted education teacher at the elementary schools, at $55,227 per year, effective Aug. 11.
• The hiring of Jamie Stahl as a guidance counselor at Baugher Elementary, at $64,967 per year, effective Aug. 11.
• The hiring of Lindsay Bauer as a first grade teacher at Baugher Elementary, at $56,967 per year, effective Aug. 11.
• The hiring of Emily Stauffer as a first grade teacher at White Deer Elementary, at $53,117 per year, effective Aug. 11.
• The election of Derrek Fink as board secretary for a three year term from July 1 through June 30, 2025.
• The election of Darren Tull as assistant board secretary for a one year term from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
• The election of Heidi Schultz as treasurer for the Milton Area School District for a one-year term, from July 1 through June 30, 2023.
Kole Trate, a fifth grader at White Deer Elementary, was named Citizen of the Month for May. Trate’s parents are Bobbie and Brad Trate.
Charles Mingle Jr., custodian for the district, was named as the recipient of the Panther Pride Award for the month of May.
The board ended with an executive session to discuss legal and personnel matters.
