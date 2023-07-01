HARRISBURG — What is immediately striking about the Pennsylvania State Capitol is its architectural design.

The 52-million pound main rotunda — adorned in 23-karat gold leafing — is vaulted high above Moravian tile floors that depict a timeline of Pennsylvania history. A Carrara marble staircase, in the style of the Palais Garnier opera house, leads up from the first floor to the second. Light enters the Senate chamber through a series of richly hued stained glass windows. The Supreme Court is covered by an intricate, stained glass dome, and, in the House of Representatives chamber, multi-ton chandeliers hang above a sea of mahogany desks. To convey their sheer size, a tour guide likens them to elephants suspended from the ceiling.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.