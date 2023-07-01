HARRISBURG — What is immediately striking about the Pennsylvania State Capitol is its architectural design.
The 52-million pound main rotunda — adorned in 23-karat gold leafing — is vaulted high above Moravian tile floors that depict a timeline of Pennsylvania history. A Carrara marble staircase, in the style of the Palais Garnier opera house, leads up from the first floor to the second. Light enters the Senate chamber through a series of richly hued stained glass windows. The Supreme Court is covered by an intricate, stained glass dome, and, in the House of Representatives chamber, multi-ton chandeliers hang above a sea of mahogany desks. To convey their sheer size, a tour guide likens them to elephants suspended from the ceiling.
“It was a lot more beautiful than I was expecting,” said Bonnie Keister, an employee of Service Electric Cablevision.
Keister was one of 23 people to take a tour of the Capitol building this week. The visit was coordinated by the Central PA Chamber of Commerce.
Given the grandeur of the building itself, it can be easy to forget that the Capitol is also a place in which lawmakers and lobbyists convene to debate and pass policies that shape the lives of Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth. The Inside Jobs Tour at the Capitol, led by state Rep. David Rowe (R-85), allowed participants to take a peek behind the architectural and historical splendor of the building, and learn a bit more about the policymaking process.
“With every monthly trip that we go on it’s to give members more exposure. In this case it was a little more interesting because Representative Rowe made the special offer to come down to the Capitol and see what he does in this massive public place,” said Jeff Shaffer, communication director for the chamber. “That’s always the goal with the inside jobs tour is just to give the members a unique experience and learn something new.”
What was particularly unique about the tour was that it coincided with one of Harrisburg’s most pressing deadlines: Passing a balanced budget.
“This is hell week, if you will, because (the budget) has to be passed by June 30,” said Rowe, on Wednesday. “We’re still hoping to be done by Friday — that is still the plan —but they have cautioned us that we might be here Saturday and Sunday as well.”
According to Rowe, budget week can be a contentious time within the walls of the Capitol, particularly given the fact that — following the last midterm election, as well as a number of recent special elections — Democrats maintain a one-seat majority over Republicans. However, he insists that, despite the split between parties, the Legislature still manages to pass important policies.
“Sometimes you will find very strange bedfellows. One of the perfect examples is there was a bill that I was not a fan of. I thought i t was unconstitutional. It expanded asset forfeiture,” said Rowe. “And you had this union between the progressive caucus, and I’m a fairly conservative guy, and we came together over this bill that we were both like, hey, we don’t love this.
“Ninety percent of the air time is consumed by the 10% of the stuff we fight about in here. Ninety percent of the time stuff is unanimous.”
While an official Capitol tour guide provided facts about the history and design of the building, including the two chambers of the General Assembly and the Supreme Court, Rowe offered insight into how elected officials operate within those spaces and explained how voting works on the floor of the House of Representatives.
For instance, while the Senate takes voice votes, the House of Representatives votes electronically with buttons at their desks.
“These electric boards allow for a lot of politics even within the couple minutes that you have to vote,” Rowe said, noting that some members of the house will wait to cast their vote based upon how other members of the house have voted. “If you are within the Capitol complex, somebody can push the button for you… But if you get in your car and leave then you have to specifically fill out a designation form. If you’re outside the Capitol and you don’t have a designation form, then you’re technically not allowed to vote, technically.”
As part of the tour, participants with the Central PA Chamber of Commerce sat in the gallery during a session of the House of Representatives, and a number of the attendees were surprised by how the session unfolded.
“I wasn’t expecting so much chaos on the floor when they were getting ready. I thought it would be much more prim and proper,” said Keister.
Jim White, a member of the chamber and an employee of VNA Health System, shared a similar reaction to the fact that members on the floor remained talkative and mobile even when the speaker called the session to order.
“I was surprised that people didn’t get quiet when they were speaking from the main podium,” said White. “It’s a lot busier than I thought.”
During lunch, the tour participants were also visited by Reps. Joanne Stehr (R-107) and Mike Stender (R-108), the newest member of the house, having just won his special election on May 16 of this year.
For residents of the Susquehanna River Valley, the policymaking that takes place within Harrisburg can sometimes feel far removed from the daily realities of life across Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Columbia and Montour counties.
However, walking the grounds of the Capitol serves as a reminder for why it is important to try and stay connected to the political process.
“I try, in my role, to have a good understanding of things that are happening and try to advocate for our business as much as I can,” said Nea Brown, a chamber board member and an employee of Heritage Springs Memory Care. “You have to be knowledgeable about what’s going on, what’s changing, and what you can do about it.”
Peter Swift, director of Camp Susque, a summer camp in Trout Run, echoed the sentiment that it’s important to be aware of the relationship between policy and business. Visiting the Capitol reminded him that what happens in Harrisburg affects every county across the state.
“I think I was on a tour here in the fifth grade.," Swift said. "Thirty years ago, I don’t remember any of it, but now I can appreciate it much more. It’s always eye opening when you come here and see how the sausage is made.”
