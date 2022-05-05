Union County Court of Common Pleas Judge Lori R. Hackenberg Sentence
• Amos D. Smith, 36, of White Deer, received one year probation apiece for misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled substance by person not registered and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, July 25 in Union County Court.
• Robert D. Kitchens, 64, of Lewisburg, waived counts of first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. Summary allegations of disregard traffic lane and careless driving were also waived.
• Ming Ma, 35, of Shawnee, Okla., had a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver held for court. Misdemeanor allegations of possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia were also held.
• A misdemeanor count of defiant trespass actual communication filed against Aidan C. Roy, 26, of Selinsgrove, was withdrawn.
• Ryan A. Sheets, 25, of Milton, had a felony count of burglary overnight accommodation no person present and a related conspiracy count held for court. A misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking movable property was also held.
Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentences
• Harvey Barnes, 50, of Shamokin, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Oterron Bunn, 38, of Shamokin, $100 fine plus costs for harassment.
• Vanessa Lehman, 33, of Shamokin, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Kyle Craft, 27, of Mount Carmel, two years probation, $150 fine plus costs for resisting arrest; one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for criminal mischief; two years’ probation, $150 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Aaron Bixler, 32, of Shamokin, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for a second count of possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel Maurer, 38, of Herndon, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Bryan Brennan, 27, of Milton, six months’ probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Samuel Dunkleberger, 64, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Nathan Hinkle, 29, of Locust Gap, $300 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Dustin Keefer, 33, of Shamokin, 12 months probation, $200 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Keith Light, 27, of Sunbury, six months probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; 12 days (time served) to six months in county jail, $100 fine and $695 restitution for criminal trespass.
• Abigail Swank, 25, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault; $25 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Ruvim Andrewy Shevchenko, 20, of Danville, 12 months probation, $200 fine plus costs for indirect criminal contempt.
• William West, 21, of Montgomery, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
State Police at Milton Three-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — One possible injury was reported in a crash which occurred at 11:34 a.m. May 1 along AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2003 Nissan Maxima driven by a 16-year-old girl from Richmond, Va., failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2002 Ford Aerostar driven by Roger Keeler, 74, of Lewisburg. The Maxima then struck a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Charles Bearfield, 36, of Montandon.
Keeler sustained a possible injury, troopers said. The 16-year-old girl was charged with stop signs and yield signs.
Two-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Montgomery man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 5:52 a.m. May 2 along Route 405, north of River Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2016 Ford Escape driven by Brian Gibson, 33, of Montgomery, attempted to make a u-turn and struck a 2020 Ford F150 driven by Seth Beaver, 26, of Allenwood.
Gibson sustained a suspected minor injury, while Beaver was not injured, troopers said.
One-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A Greenfield, Ind., man was not injured in a crash which occurred at 6:04 a.m. May 3 along Interstate 80, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by Robert Shriner, 59, struck a guiderail. Shriner was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Burglary
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Wilma Leitzel, 89, of New Berlin, reported having numerous hand and power tools, valued at $7,102, stolen from a garage.
An investigation is ongoing into the incident, which occurred between noon April 15 and 10:30 a.m. April 21 at 219 Murray Lane, Limestone Township, Union County.
Harassment
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 13-year-old Coal Township boy is accused of striking a 14-year-old Lewisburg boy in the face with a closed fist.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 8:30 a.m. April 30 at 148 Fairfield Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.