WATSONTOWN — Susquehanna Community Bank recently announced the addition of Andrea R. Hulsizer as a new community bank officer at the Watsontown office.
A graduate of the Warrior run school district and the McCann School of Business and Technology’s marketing and management program, Hulsizer also graduated with honors from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association Advanced School of Banking and Leadership Susquehanna Valley.
Hulsizer is active in the Warrior Run Education Foundation as a board member, and the Warrior Run Football Booster Program as the treasurer. She lives in Watsontown with her husband Nicholas, and sons Mason and Lincoln.
