WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — State police have charged a Williamsport man with felony assault and related counts stemming from allegations he strangled a woman until she became unconscious.
Tone Arnez Williams, 24, of 414 High St., Williamsport, was charged with felony strangulation and aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats and a summary count of harassment. The alleged incident occurred at 3:56 a.m. March 31 at 160 Commerce Park, White Deer Township, Union County.
Responding to a reported domestic, troopers said Williams put his hands around the woman's neck until she lost consciousness. Williams allegedly kicked the woman's head and put his foot against her neck, telling her that he would kill her.
Troopers said the woman had marks on her neck and her left eye was swollen and bruised. She also allegedly had a bloody, swollen lip.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.
