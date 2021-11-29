MONTOURSVILLE — A 20 year old has been jailed in Lycoming County after state police said he led them on a 20-mile pursuit and rammed two state police vehicles.
The alleged incident occurred Saturday and covered ground in two counties. Latrell Esias Warrick has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding, misdemeanor recklessly endangering (two counts), misdemeanor counts of DUI, resisting arrest and drug offenses and related summary traffic offenses. He was arraigned and jailed without bail.
State Police at Montoursville said a vehicle driven by Warrick was caught on radar traveling 94 mph in a 55 mph zone around mile marker 23.9 along I-180, Loyalsock Township. When a trooper attempted a traffic stop, Warrick’s vehicle allegedly failed to stop for emergency lights and a siren. A pursuit ensued and speeds reached 100 mph, troopers noted.
Several other police units arrived and attempted to block the vehicle in, at which time troopers said Warrick’s vehicle rammed a marked state police unit. Warrick’s vehicle then continued east on I-180, varying its speed, police noted.
When spike strips were deployed by State Police in Milton, Warrick’s vehicle rammed another state police unit and crashed into a guide rail in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, troopers reported.
Warrick was given multiple verbal commands, and allegedly failed to comply. Warrick was tasered, physically removed from the vehicle and transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, where he was medically cleared, then transported to Lycoming County Prison.
