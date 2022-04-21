LEWISBURG — Two separate Union County projects have been granted more than $1.5 million through Pennsylvania’s Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF).
East Buffalo Township has been awarded $518,371 to upgrade the existing traffic signal and install pedestrian upgrades at the intersection of Routes 405 and 2007 and to provide advance warning for the adjacent Buffalo Valley Rail Trail mid-block crossing on Route 2007.
Kelly Township has been awarded $1.06 million for the construction of a new roundabout at the JPM Road and Hospital Drive intersection. The project scope includes widening and realigning approaching roadways and installing new sidewalks to link to existing sidewalks on JPM Road.
“We are thrilled to be awarded this PennDOT Multi-Modal Funding,” said David Hassenplug, chairman of the Kelly Township Board of Supervisors. “This project has been several years in development. I would like to thank the local legislative delegation for its support, as well as staff in the PENNDOT District 3-0, the county planning department and transportation staff from SEDA-COG who have participated in meetings on this project and have been supportive in our efforts.”
The MTF offers funding to improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians, as well as investments in ports, rail freight and aviation projects. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation selected 56 plans totaling $47.8 million during this latest application round.
