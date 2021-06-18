WILLIAMSPORT — A “significant decrease” in COVID-19 cases have been reported across the region since the start of vaccination efforts, according to the medical director of Infectious Diseases for UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania.
Dr. Rutul Dalal said 48,920 COVID-19 vaccination doses have been administered through UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania. Of those, 6,843 have been to UPMC employees.
“These numbers reflect the total number of doses UPMC has administered, not the total number of people vaccinated,” Dalal said, noting individuals may have received vaccinations from other entities.
Dr. Stanley Martin, Geisinger Health System’s director of Infectious Diseases, said the system recently administered its 300,000th COVID-19 vaccination dose.
Recently, Dalal said the number of COVID-19 cases have been declining.
“We have seen a significant decrease in COVID-19 positive cases in the region, especially cases requiring hospitalization,” he said. “At the peak in December of 2020, we were treating over 1,000 inpatients across the system. Around 100 were in North Central Pennsylvania.”
As of Wednesday, June 16, Dalal said there were 65 COVID-19 positive inpatients across the UPMC system, including 15 in North Central Pennsylvania.
As of Monday, June 14, a release from the Geisinger Health System indicated 37 inpatients were hospitalized with COVID-19, the lowest number since Sept. 28. In June 2020, around 20 patients were hospitalized throughout the health system with COVID-19.
Since the onset of the pandemic, Martin said Geisinger has admitted more than 5,200 patients with COVID-19 across the health system
“We continue to see fewer patients hospitalized with COVID-19,” he said. “Across our system, our (number of) patients with COVID in the hospital have been in the low 30s this week. The peak of our COVID hospitalizations came Dec. 27, with 352 patients.”
Both Martin and Dalal expressed cautious optimism about the decline in COVID numbers.
“We’re not completely out of the woods yet,” Dalal cautioned. “While it’s looking promising, we must still be vigilant to continue these trends.”
He declined to speculate on potential future virus trends.
“While things are looking promising now with the downward trends of COVID-19 cases, the virus is still out there and active in our communities,” Dalal said. “We’ve seen the rise of variants across the world and our vaccines seem to be responding well and offering protection to most of the variants.
“We continue to learn more about this virus and how it spreads every day.”
Martin said vaccination rates aren’t where health professionals would like to see them.
“We know that the COVID-19 vaccination is our best tool to end the pandemic,” he said. “The more people who receive the COVID vaccine, the safer we’ll all be.”
Dalal and Martin both stressed the vaccination has been proven to be safe to those who receive it.
“Reported data from the vaccine’s clinical trails show they are safe and effective,” Dalal said. “Serious side effects are rare... We have not seen any serious reactions or side effects from the vaccinations in our region.”
Martin said common vaccine side effects include pain at the injection sight, muscle pain, headache, fatigue and chills. Those usually subside within 24 to 48 hours.
“Severe reactions to the vaccine are rare and we haven’t experienced that at Geisinger,” he said.
Dalal noted it is possible to contract COVID-19 even after being vaccinated.
“Like any vaccine, it takes time for your body to build up protection after vaccination,” Dalal said. “The COVID-19 vaccine’s full potency doesn’t take effect until after the second dose.”
He said data from both Pfizer and Moderna show the vaccinations are at least 94% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has shown to be 70% effective in preventing mild to moderate COVID-19 and 85% effective “in preventing severe illness.”
“You are considered fully vaccinated if at least two weeks have passed since you received the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or if at least two weeks have passed since you received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” Dalal said.
“We have treated patients who contracted the virus in between vaccination doses, as well as before their body had the time to develop full immunity,” he continued. “I am not aware of anyone who is fully vaccinated contracting COVID-19 and receiving treatment at a UPMC facility in our region.”
Dalal stressed the importance of continuing to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.
“Once you are fully vaccinated, you can resume many activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, according to CDC,” he said. “You should continue to follow existing laws or regulations about masking, including business guidelines.
“There are still some situations where you should continue to wear a mask, even once fully vaccinated. Those include travel and health care settings.”
Dalal said those with a weak immune system may need to continue masking and social distancing even after being vaccinated.
In addition, he said if fully vaccinated individuals are more comfortable continuing to wear a mask while in public they should do so.
“It’s going to take time to adjust, and we all need to be mindful that others may feel differently than us, but we can still be respectful and considerate,” Dalal said.
Even those who have been vaccinated should watch for symptoms of COVID-19.
“If you have COVID-19 symptoms, you should get tested and stay home and away from others,” Dalal said.
He also noted that UPMC has been coordinated internally, and with state and federal health officials, on how to best coordinate distribution of the vaccine.
“As a system, we’re focused on being shepherds of the vaccine resources available to us ensuring that any community member who wants a vaccine has access to one,” Dalal said. “We’ve been fortunate to have a steady supply of vaccines to keep up with the demand in our community.
“We’re also doing everything we can to make sure that doses aren’t wasted,” he continued. “Whenever we had potential extra doses at clinics, we reached out to community members and organizations to make sure they were used.”
