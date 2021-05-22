WILLIAMSPORT — The Lewisburg girls doubled up second-place Bloomsburg and the boys — having moved up to Class 3A this season — took the team title as well Saturday at the District 4 Track and Field Championships at Williamsport Area High School.
Girls taking titles Saturday included Siena Brazier (100 hurdles and 300 hurdles), Madison Downs (shot put) and the 4x400 relay team of Brazier, Madeline Ikeler, Asha Hohmuth and Elena Malone.
On the boys side, Zachary Gose took gold in the shot put, Calvin Bailey in the 400, Thomas Hess in the 800 and Adam Seasholtz in the pole vault.
Other gold medal winners included the Milton girls 4x100 team (Mackenzie Lopez, Janae Bergey, Regi Wendt, Riley Murray), Warrior Run’s Alyssa Hoffman (3,200) and Lauren Trapani (1,600) and Mifflinburg’s Mikayla Weber (300 hurdles, Class 3A).
For complete results, and to find out all who will be headed to states this week in Shippensburg, see today’s sports section.
