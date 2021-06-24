DANVILLE — Motorists are advised of pending a lane restriction next on Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) in Derry Township, Montour County, for railroad crossing repair.
On Wednesday, June 30, Norfolk Southern Railroad will be performing repairs to the railroad crossing on Continental Boulevard. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging.
Work is expected to be completed June 30, weather permitting.
