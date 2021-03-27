CSVT study results to be released in July

WILLIAMSPORT — The potential impact of the $865 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project on a three-county area will be highlighted in a report due to be released in July.
Construction of the northern section of the CSVT — connecting Route 147 south of Montandon, Northumberland County, with Route 15 south of Winfield, Union County — started in 2015. Work on that section is to be completed in 2022.
Construction of the southern section — which will extend from the Winfield interchange to just south of Shamokin Dam in Snyder County and bypass Routes 11 and 15 — is expected to begin in 2022, and wrap in 2027.
Scott Williams, Transportation Planning supervisor for the Lycoming County Planning Department, said as the project has progressed discussions have been held about its potential impacts on Lycoming County.
"Our connectivity to areas to the south (of Lycoming County) will be greatly impacted," Williams said.
Instead of traffic staying on Route 15 through Lycoming County, he said it could largely shift to Interstate 180.
"As we started to discuss that, we realized we needed to do a formal study into this," Williams said. "We have a very close working relationship with SEDA-COG. We collaborate on a lot of things... We realized the impacts (of the CSVT) weren't just going to start and stop at our southern boundary."
Initially, Williams said Lycoming County contracted with the Pittsburgh based Michael Baker International to conduct a study of the CSVT's impacts on Lycoming County, at a cost of $100,000.
Of the original study amount, Williams said PennDOT provided 70% of the funding, through federal money it had received. Lycoming County committed 30% to the study.
When the county and SEDA-COG decided to partner, to also study the CSVT's potential impacts on Northumberland and Union counties, Williams said PennDOT provided an additional $67,940 to cover those costs.
The study is planned to be released during a Williamsport Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting scheduled for July 26.
Currently, Williams said Michael Baker International is wrapping up an analysis part of the study.
"They've looked at some of the potential traffic impacts (of the CSVT)," Williams said. "We've gathered a bunch of data on what current land use looks like, especially at interchanges.
"Right now, it's sort of focused on finding the areas that are most developable, vacant parcels that are zoned in such a way that they could developed for commercial industrial, with other infrastructure already available, water, sewer, gas."
When the study is complete, Williams said local municipal governments along the CSVT path will be able to address any zoning changes they feel may need to be made due to potential development along the CSVT.
He noted the study will include specific recommendations relating to municipal comprehensive plans and zoning ordinances.
Williams, as well as SEDA-COG Transportation Planning Program Director Jim Saylor, will address any transportation infrastructure upgrade recommendations outlined in the plan.
Williams said municipalities have been engaged in the process.
"Their level of involvement has been very good," he said. "They've been very positive and they've had very good input. They've very actively contributed to the development of the project."
Economic development groups, chambers of commerce, utility providers and PennDOT have also been involved in the process, Williams said.
Upon completion of the report, Saylor said municipalities will be able to access a virtual mapping tool highlighting study results.
"It's one thing to come out of a study like this with a 200-page document to sit on everyone's shelf," Saylor said. "Putting it in a very accessible format, where you can see each town, municipality, and connect that back (to recommendations), it's a little bit more at your fingertips."
While Williams has not yet seen any study results, he said there is the potential for surprise findings in the study. He also said anticipation is building fo rthe study results.
"We want to make sure everyone is aware this (CSVT) is coming and that they're aware of this," he said. "Part of Baker's analysis is going to look at not only what the demand for certain development might be, but what that might result in, as far as the type of jobs that might develop."
