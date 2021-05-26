Hoffman earns Girl Scout Gold Award

TURBOTVILLE — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) recently announced that Alyssa Hoffman has earned the highest award that a senior or Ambassador Girl Scout can earn, the Girl Scout Gold Award.
This award recognizes Girl Scouts who have made a meaningful, sustainable change to her community and the world.
Hoffman replaced a 43-foot long footbridge that is part of a cross country course at the Warrior Run High School, where she is a senior. She worked with the school board, engineers and members of her community to make her vision a reality.
Hoffman completed more than 80 hours of work and seven steps to earn their award. The work included: Identifying an issue in her community; investigating the issue thoroughly; building a team to support her efforts; creating a plan to take action; presenting the plan and gathering feedback; taking action by leading a team to carry out the plan; and educating and inspiring.
The new bridge replaced one which had been heavily used by student athletes for more than two decades and was deteriorating.
A member of the school’s cross country team, as well as Girl Scout Troop 61121 of Watsontown, Hoffman was “really happy” the first time she crossed the bridge as she wasn’t sure it would be installed in time to be used during her senior year.
Previously, Hoffman offered special thanks to Warrior Run school board President Doug Whitmoyer, who secured a flatbed from a trailer truck to be used as the base for the bridge. He also donated cow mat to cover the flatbed’s top surface.
She said T-Ross Brothers Construction donated a crane which was used to lift the flatbed into place. Watson Excavating completed work along the foot of the bridge.
Other project donors, Hoffman said, included Your Building Center and Lewisburg Builders Supply. She worked with Mid-Penn Engineering on the design of the bridge.
A wood railing on the sides of the bridge was installed by Hoffman, her family and friends. She also noted that the Warrior Run school board previously committed $19,000 to assist with the project.
Hoffman is the daughter of Kip and Tamara Hoffman.
Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania serves more than 13,500 girls across 30 counties in central and northeastern Pennsylvania. The organization’s mission and long-term goal is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.
For more information, visit www.gshpa.org.
