MILTON — Five years after opening the Milton Art Bank, owner and artist Brice Brown is breaking with tradition to host the first exhibit of his own art at the former bank building turned art gallery.
The multi-media exhibit, titled “an/atomy,” runs from May 12 through July 30 and includes a five channel video, surround sound, sculpture and lenticular lens photography. The video, called “A Thing Attains A Life,” combines dance and puppetry, as six dancers move and manipulate abstract shapes into various arrangements and combinations meant to represent human and animal forms, as well as more esoteric concepts like energy and atomic building blocks.
The sculptures, titled “Things I-IX” are silver-plated versions of the forms used in the video, while the lenticular photographs, titled “Attainments I-VII,” capture these shapes and their movements in a form of suspended animation.
A press release describes the exhibit as an attempt to, “explore the temporal nature of life; the inter-connectivity of all living things; and the beauty of impermanence.”
“I was always pretty adamant about not showing my own work because I didn’t want it to feel like a vanity project,” said Brown, but with the five-year anniversary of the gallery he felt it finally made sense to show his work.
Brown said the exhibit also coincides with his stepping down as director of the art bank, with Sabrina Wilson taking over from him and turning the gallery into a non-profit.
“Most of these small alternative exhibition spaces tend to take on life of their own at some point,” Brown said. “What started off as an experiment grew into a museum and it just made sense at this time to let it take the next course of its life with someone else at the reigns.”
“(Wilson) will be able to have fundraisers and get the community involved. Hopefully the non-profit model that she’ll be running will help sustain it for another five years.”
The Milton Art Bank holds four shows a year, each lasting three months. Three of these shows are by living contemporary artists, while the fourth show focuses on the more historical, showcasing a dead artist or older forms and mediums.
Since its inception in 2017, the Milton Art Bank has played host to an array of different exhibits, including shows by recipients of the MacArthur and Guggenheim fellowships, musical artists from bands like They Might Be Giants and Swans, and burlesque and vaudeville performances.
“It’s all been kind of an experiment. Some things are more successful than others, as it should be. That was my idea, to show a wide variety of things,” Brown said. “The whole point was to see what would happen, to drop a big conversation in Milton, to ask the question, ‘What is art? Is this art? Come enjoy.’”
“We have been very well received by the community and the wider area. We have people drive from Harrisburg regularly to see the exhibitions,” he said. “It’s really kind of cool to see it’s drawing people as a destination point. Hopefully in the next five years as we start doing local shows we can foster that community more.”
Brown said that with the contacts he has built up over the last five years, the art bank is hoping to begin hosting exhibitions by more local artists going forward, something the gallery hasn’t focused on up until now.
“We’re looking again towards the local community, so definitely Northumberland County, it could be Philadelphia or Pittsburgh, but we’re going to try and keep it as local as possible and try and foster that creative community.”
For “an/atomy” Brown collaborated with Steve Gibson from the Art Academy of Milton, who helped build the abstract puppets and sets, as well as Paul Botelho and Daniel Nienhuis, both professors at Bucknell University, who created the score and worked on the stop motion video, respectively.
“Now, in five years, I think that Milton has turned this amazing corner where we’ve got the Art Academy of Milton and The Two Owls. I think people are starting to think of Milton as a cool artistic place,” Brown said, adding that he hopes to see more collaboration between local art institutions in the future.
“I’m just super jazzed about what I see happening in Milton, it just feels like a good creative energy bubbling, which is good to see and I hope we can keep it going.”
