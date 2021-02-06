WILLIAMSPORT — An area graphic designer’s 100-day dedication to a drawing and writing practice recently culminated in an exhibit at The Gallery at Penn College.
“Second Nature,” featuring works by Sarah Patterson, also offers inspiration on establishing a journaling routine.
The Gallery at Penn College is temporarily closed to the general public; however, highlights from the exhibit can be viewed on the gallery’s website. The virtual display shares supplemental resources including journaling exercises and prompts.
A mini-exhibit showcasing seven prints from “Second Nature” is on display in a window at the Community Arts Center. Penn College students were also invited to consider a journaling practice during the exhibit’s run through Friday, April 9.
As part of her artistic explorations while attaining a Master of Fine Arts degree in graphic design from Vermont College of Fine Arts, Patterson researched the subject of handwriting.
“I picked up a blank book and a pencil to draw on the trail when I went out for hikes,” Patterson explained. “I made rules for myself for this daily practice, and every day it grew. Some days, I liked what I drew. Other days, it struck me as slightly ridiculous.
"I kept going,” Patterson said. “The writing and drawing create a record of time. It is observational.”
Patterson is a graphic designer/project coordinator at Pennsylvania College of Technology. She earned bachelor’s degrees in elementary education from the University of Maine and in graphic design from Penn College. In October 2020, she received her Masters of Fine Arts from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
