Identity theft suspects captured following high-speed chase

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Hundreds of counts have been filed against two Florida men accused of leading troopers on a high-speed chase along Interstate 80 in White Deer Township, Union County.
Robert Ellis Norris Jr., 31, of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., and Lontre Antoine Smith, 27, of Lauderhill, Fla., have each been charged with possessing counterfeit access device (77 counts each), identity theft (32 counts each), evading arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, possessing a controlled substance, and possessing a small amount of marijuana.
In addition, Smith has been charged with recklessly endangering another person, inhibiting visibility to plate, disregard traffic lane, exceed 65 or 70 mph by 50 mph, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving and improper sunscreening.
According to court documents filed by Tpr. Eric Dreisbach, the incident unfolded at 11:58 p.m. March 7. Dreisbach said he stopped a Dodge Durango being driven by Smith after he noticed it traveling along Interstate 80 with an obscured license plate.
"As I spoke to the occupants, I detected the strong odor of marijuana," Dreisbach wrote, in court documents. "I observed several indicators that criminal activity was afoot."
As he was checking the identity of the two, Dreisbach stated he discovered Norris had a warrant for his arrest out of Florida. The two then allegedly sped off in the Durango.
According to Dreisbach, he pursued the Durango along Interstate 80, with speeds reaching in excess of 120 mph. The Durango entered the opposing lane of travel.
"Multiple oncoming vehicles had to swerve off the roadway to avoid being struck," Dreisbach wrote.
After cutting into the median, he noted the Durango became disabled.
"Both Smith and Norris fled from the Durango on foot," Dreisbach wrote. "Smith and Norris were taken into custody after multiple taser deployments were utilized to stop them from further fleeing."
Inside of the Durango, troopers allegedly found two baggies of marijuana, 15 acetaminophen and oxycodone pills, 32 state identification cards, 70 debit and credit cards and seven checkbooks.
"All of these items had identifying information to subjects other than Smith or Norris," Dreisbach wrote. "It is my opinion that Smith and Norris were involved in a large identity theft ring where numerous victims identifying information was being fraudulently used for monetary gain.
Both were arraigned before District Judge Jeff Mensch, of Mifflinburg, and jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail. Preliminary hearings have been scheduled for March 12, before Mensch.
