Identity theft suspects captured following high-speed chase

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Hundreds of counts have been filed against two Florida men accused of leading troopers on a high-speed chase along Interstate 80 in White Deer Township, Union County.

Robert Ellis Norris Jr., 31, of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., and Lontre Antoine Smith, 27, of Lauderhill, Fla., have each been charged with possessing counterfeit access device (77 counts each), identity theft (32 counts each), evading arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, possessing a controlled substance, and possessing a small amount of marijuana. 

