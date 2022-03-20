UPMC Muncy Auxiliary Gift Box donates to UPMC Muncy

MUNCY — Volunteers from the UPMC Muncy Auxiliary Gift Box, a gift shop at UPMC Muncy, recently donated $4,000 for the purchase of clinical reclining chairs for the hospital’s emergency department.
“We look forward to supporting the hospital with our proceeds and every year we work with the leadership team to identify needs that we could potentially contribute to,” said Betty Fisher, coordinator, UPMC Muncy Auxiliary Gift Box. “While we did have to close our shop in the early months of 2021 in response to the pandemic, we were able to open back up by spring. Given the challenges we’re very happy that we were able to raise the funds we did, and I look forward to seeing our contributions at work providing comfort to our patients.”
Volunteers with the UPMC Muncy Auxiliary Gift Box are marking this donation as a celebration of Fisher’s upcoming retirement from volunteer service at the hospital. She has volunteered in various roles for more than 30 years, and has served as coordinator of the Gift Box for the past 15 years. Gift Box volunteers also include Bea Richart, Pat Lauchle, Lucille Davis, LeeAnn Stump, Jane Lucas, Shirley Watson, Jane Miller, Deb Muffly, Pat Haupt and Bill Gensel.
“Betty is a staple as a volunteer at our hospital and we’re very grateful for her many years of service,” said Ron Reynolds, president, UPMC Muncy and UPMC Lock Haven. “She’s helped support so many projects over the years and contributions have made an impact in so many ways to the patient and employee experience. We’re sad to see her go as she will be missed. We wish her the best.”
