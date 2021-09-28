BEAVER SPRINGS — The Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD) will be holding a Soil Health Toolbox Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at BDS Farms, 2 82 Troup Road, Beaver Springs.
Participants will learn about: How their farm’s “soil herd” can work for them; improved soil health can minimize soil and nutrient losses; various cover crop mixes and establishment practices; and how better soil health can improve soil water infiltration.
A rainfall simulator will show farmers how different soil conditions effect soil runoff and soil infiltration. A soil scientist will guide attendees what to look for underneath the soil surface. Attendees will view a growing multi-species cover crop planted by the host farmers.
Topics will be presented by the SCCD and members of the Pennsylvania Soil Health Coalition including the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Stroud Water Research Center, USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Penn State Extension.
This event will be held rain or shine. Register to attend by Friday, Nov. 5, by calling 570-837-3000 ext. 0 or emailing sccd@snydercd.org.
For more information about the event, contact Barry Spangler, SCCD agricultural conservation technician, at 570-837-3000 ext. 5 or agtech@snydercd.org.
