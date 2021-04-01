SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University's radio station, WQSU The Pulse, has won a Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Excellence in Broadcasting award.
WQSU won Outstanding Radio Public Service Announcement/Campaign for “WQSU QTips,” which shared health, hygiene and safety tips during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the campaign, the station ran tips on staying safe during COVID-19, including the importance of hand washing, face coverings and supporting small businesses, and it was sponsored by underwriters.
“I am very proud of our students,” said general manager Dawn Benfer. “Despite the intense challenges posed to us at the onset of the pandemic, our students remained on the air and used their voices to promote calm and healthy lifestyles.”
The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters ensures communities are well served by local broadcasters through services in regulatory compliance, public policy advocacy and professional development programs.
In 2018, WQSU became the first university radio station in the state to win a PAB award.
