SUNBURY — Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley late Tuesday identified the body found Saturday in the Susquehanna River as that of a missing Williamsport teenager.
Maverick Wilton has been identified as the individual discovered in the Susquehanna River on Saturday. The body was found by fishermen in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. State Police At Stonington confirmed the body had been found.
Dental X-rays were used in the identification process, according to Kelley. Dr. John C. Owens, Coal Township, assisted the Coroner’s Office, Kelley said. The cause and manner of death is pending further testing following an autopsy performed by Dr. Samuel Land, of Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown.
Wilton, 16, had been missing since Dec. 2
