Lycoming College ROTC cadets receive contracts

WILLIAMSPORT — Two Lycoming College ROTC cadets were recently contracted in a ceremony where they took an oath committing to the completion of basic and advanced ROTC courses. As contracted students, both Wiley Kahler — business administration major in the Class of 2024 — and Nicholas Wilke — criminal justice and criminology major in the Class of 2024 — will enter the Army upon graduation as officers on either active or reserve duty.
Army ROTC offers Lycoming College students competitive four-, three- and two-year scholarships of full tuition and fees, based on a student’s merit and grades, as well as additional allowances for books and a monthly stipend. With their contracts, Kahler and Wilke will receive scholarships to help cover college tuition and monthly stipends from the Army.
“Lycoming College is very proud of Wiley and Nicholas for their hard work and commitment to the ROTC program. They are learning discipline and gaining leadership skills through ROTC, values that align closely with the undergraduate degrees they are working toward at Lycoming,” said Chip Edmonds, executive vice president of Lycoming College. “We look forward to their continued success as students and campus leaders, and in the future as commissioned officers.”
Army ROTC at Lycoming College prepares students for military service as commissioned officers in the active Army, or part-time in the Army Reserve or Army National Guard. Students engage in military science courses alongside their regular college classes. Lycoming’s ROTC program is part of the Bald Eagle Battalion, which also includes programs at Lock Haven University, Mansfield University and Pennsylvania College of Technology.
More information about ROTC at Lycoming College is available at https://www.lycoming.edu/academics/rotc.aspx.
