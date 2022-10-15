TURBOTVILLE — When Warrior Run fifth-grade student Hunter Reynold's passed away as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident earlier this year, he left behind a massive amount of inspiration and love from his family and the community.
Today his loved ones are working to to continue on his legacy and his love of sports through Hunter's Heart and Hustle Foundation.
"When we lost him in the accident there was an outpouring of community support," said Joci Makar, who is head of marketing for Hunter's Heart and Hustle Foundation and Reynolds' aunt. "Local schools were wearing jerseys on specific days to show their support for Hunter, and it trickled down into the Harrisburg area, throughout Pennsylvania. We even got photos from people at Penn State wearing jerseys.
"The community really came out in full force, and they were raising funds for his scholarship fund," she continued. "It really turned into something much bigger and there were so many funds raised that we realized we could make a much bigger impact than just a scholarship. So we turned it into the Hunter's Heart and Hustle Foundation."
The foundation's goal is primarily to help student-athletes in Central Pennsylvania achieve their goals by providing them the necessary funding they need. Part of that is paying for equipment, clinical fees and travel fees.
"We wanted to make sure that Hunter's name was lasting and that we really memorialized him and his love for sports," said Makar.
Reynolds was extremely passionate about sports. He was on travel teams, participated in recreational sports, and went to sports camps. He loved watching, playing and attending professional games.
"He had all these really great sports experiences that a lot of kids don't have," said Makar. "Even attending camp or being able to buy a pair of cleats, some kids in the Central Pennsylvania area aren't able to afford those things. We want to make sure that young athletes have the ability to participate in sports and that we help alleviate the financial burden."
Some ways the organization has helped so far is by assisting two wrestling students at Warrior Run High School with the funds to participate in the 2022 USA Wrestling Junior National Championship, held in July in Fargo, North Dakota. The organization has also contributed to the Milton Area School District Golf Team, as well as the Mifflinburg Wildcats 12U Baseball Team, in attending The Ripken Experience.
The organization also interested in helping Warrior Run students and families who are going through emergencies, and will be giving out a college scholarship to a Warrior Run senior male and female athlete. A donation has also been made to the Warrior Run School District food pantry.
The foundation is primarily run by Reynold's family. Aside from Makar, members include Hunter's dad William Reynolds, Hunter's mom Holly Beck, Kerena Carr, Will Bussom, Pam Showers, Hunter's aunt Dr. Jori Beck, Becky Perruquet, Hunter's uncle Dr. Colby Wesner, Joel Weist and Misty Cromley.
"He had big aspirations to either be a basketball or football player. He really wanted to grow to play basketball at Alabama," said Makar. "We want to make sure that other kids have the same opportunities as he did."
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
