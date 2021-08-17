LEWISBURG — Strictly Ballet and RiverStage Community Theatre will hold auditions for the fourth annual "A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker" from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, in the Strictly Ballet studio at the GreenSpace Center in Lewisburg.
"There is still a lot that is up in the air," said Amy Casimir, director of the ballet. "Of course, at the top of the list is the pandemic, and we will continue to be as safety conscious as possible. Most of our performers are below the age of 12 and so are still ineligible for vaccination. Therefore, the auditions, rehearsals and probably the performance will all be masked, and we will continue to clean carefully and work in the smallest groups possible. We were hoping that last year's pandemic version of the 'Nutcracker' would be a unique event, but like the rest of the world, we're following events and responding as necessary. At the moment, that still means masks and caution."
Because so much is unknown, Casimir said the choreography and staging will be, even more than usual, decided by who shows up to audition.
"Last year's audience-free performance completely cleaned out the 'Nutcracker' bank account," producer Trey Casimir said. "We broke even, which was an enormous accomplishment, but we barely made it to zero. We couldn't be prouder of the team that put on last year's show, from our donors to our local performers to our guest artists from ABT and our partners at RiverStage. It was a heroic effort, and everyone involved understands what a special and meaningful accomplishment it was. However, we had hoped that by this point we would be able to afford to put on the whole ballet, after growing the pool of local talent to be able to pull it off. After three years of putting on the show, the local talent pool is growing nicely, thank you, but the logistical side of things was really set back by last year's outlay, so that will certainly be a factor in our decisions for this year."
To register to audition, go to StrictlyBalletArts.com, click on "A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker," and follow the directions.
This year's performance of "A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker" will be presented Dec. 11, but the number of performances, the acts to be performed and whether or not the performance will be open to live audiences are all yet to be determined.
