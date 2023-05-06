Selinsgrove motorcyclist killed in crash

SHAMOKIN DAM — A 28-year-old Selinsgrove man died after a motorcycle he was operating collided with a school bus van Friday afternoon in Shamokin Dam.

Robert Stewart died as the result of injuries he sustained in the crash, which occurred at 4:51 p.m. at the intersection of North Old Trail and Stetler Avenue, according to a press release issued by Shamokin Dam Police Department Chief Tim Bremigen.

