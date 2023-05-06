Selinsgrove motorcyclist killed in crash

SHAMOKIN DAM — A 28-year-old Selinsgrove man died after a motorcycle he was operating collided with a school bus van Friday afternoon in Shamokin Dam.
Robert Stewart died as the result of injuries he sustained in the crash, which occurred at 4:51 p.m. at the intersection of North Old Trail and Stetler Avenue, according to a press release issued by Shamokin Dam Police Department Chief Tim Bremigen.
Stewart was driving a 2016 Honda at what the release described as "a rate of speed" when it collided with a 2014 Ford van driven by Robert Stahl, 74, of Northumberland, as the van attempted to turn left onto North Old Trail from Stetler Avenue.
The motorcycle struck the driver-side area of the van, which had no passengers on board at the time of the crash. The van was noted as being owned by Weikel Busing LLC.
Both Stewart and Stahl were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where Stewart died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.
Stahl's injuries were noted as being non-life threatening.
"Speed is believed to be the primary factor of the crash, however (Shamokin Dam Police Department) is continuing to investigate," the press release stated. "The speed limit on North Old Trail is 30 mph."
A portion of North Old Trail, between 11th Avenue and Runyan Road, was closed until 7:30 p.m. Friday due to the crash.
In addition to Shamokin Dam police, other emergency responders called to the scene included the Shamokin Dam Fire Company, Hummels Wharf Fire Company, Americus Ambulance and fire police from Hummels Wharf, Selinsgsrove, Freeburg and Kratzerville.
