Gallery featuring Black History Month exhibit

Black History Month exhibitors include Hanna Rochester, Kellyn Thomas, Isabelle Thomas, Mya Taylor and Aicha Toure.

 PROVIDED BY GORDON R. WENZEL

WILLIAMSPORT — In a continuing celebration of Black History Month on the Lycoming College campus, the Black Student Union (BSU) unveiled a gallery exhibition presenting various forms of art created by Black students.

The exhibit, located in the Fine Arts Building Campus Art Gallery (FA101), runs through today, when it will be relocated to the East Hall Coffeehouse for a “Night of the Arts” event that begins with a reception at 5 p.m.

