State Police At Selinsgrove Disorderly conduct
SHAMOKIN DAM — A 62-year-old Snyder County man was arrested following an alleged incident at 3 p.m. May 31 along North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers are investigating a report of open lewdness and disorderly conduct and arrested John McCreary, it was noted. The victims included a 10-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.
An investigation is ongoing.
False alarms
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A seventh false alarm in two weeks resulted in a citation at 2:10 a.m. June 2 at Sally Beauty, 412 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County, police reported.
DUI checkpoint
MONROE TOWNSHIP — State police conducted a roving patrol and stopped 23 vehicles for various traffic and equipment violations.
Four citations were issued, police noted, and 20 warnings issued. Two citations were issued for underage drinking.
Activity report May
Total incidents, 555; criminal offenses reported, 100; criminal offenses founded, 96; criminal arrests, 20; crashes, 45; hit-and-run crashes, 3; number injured, 10; DUI arrests, 14; DUI-related crashes, 1; traffic citations, 441; warnings issued, 329.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Watsontown man was taken into custody and charged with DUI following a traffic stop at 1:11 a.m. March 26 along Old Montoursville Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2013 Dodge Ram was stopped for several alleged violations. The unnamed man was taken into custody after allegedly displaying signs of impairment.
DUI crash
BASTRESS TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Williamsport woman was charged after troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash at 10:11 p.m. March 27 along Route 654, Bastress Township, Lycoming County.
A 2004 Chevrolet Malibu crashed and the driver was transported after allegedly displaying signs of impairment, troopers noted. Charges were filed.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A Bloomsburg woman sustained a suspected serious injury following a motorcycle crash at 10:16 a.m. May 23 along Route 442, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Tiffany J. Gross, 40, of Bloomsburg, was traveling west on a 2004 Harley-Davidson XL883 when the motorcycle went out of control in a curve on loose gravel. The motorcycle went onto its side and slid approximately 40 feet. Gross was wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
3-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — One person sustained an unspecified injury following a three-vehicle crash at 4:08 p.m. May 20 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Mark P. Finck, 41, of Montgomery, attempted a left turn without proper clearance and struck a 2020 Toyota Prius driven by Faye J. Cheesman, 78, of Hughesville, which caused the Toyota to go out of control and hit a westbound 2018 Subaru Forester driven by Diane M. Schlee, 65, of Williamsport. Troopers said Finck and Cheesman sustained injuries, and Cheesman was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. All were belted.
Finck will be cited with vehicle turning left.
3-vehicle crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash in a work zone at 5:17 p.m. June 1 along Route 220 northbound, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
An unidentified vehicle traveling north struck the rear of a 2021 Chevrolet Trail Blazer driven by Melissa K. Emrick, 45, of Montoursville, which was also struck by a northbound 2019 Kia Sorento driven by John C. Lykens, 50, of Wyalusing, police reported. The unidentified vehicle fled the scene, police noted. No injuries were noted.
2-vehicle crash
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 11:23 p.m. June 1 along Route 42, south of Route 118, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
A 2005 Mercedes-Benz C240 driven by Keith T. Hyndman, 55, of Unityville, was traveling north in a right curve when it went into the oncoming travel lane and struck a southbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Clinton L. Tucker, 50, of Unityville, police reported. Both drivers were belted.
Hyndman will be cited with careless driving, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A Muncy woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 5:07 p.m. along Route 405, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Misty D. Barto, 41, was traveling south in a 2014 Jeep just west of Muncy Borough when the vehicle drifted across the roadway, went off the right side of the roadway, into a culvert, struck an embankment, became airborne and rolled multiple times. Barto was belted.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a car swerved to avoida deer and struck a tree.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 9:08 p.m. May 19 along Route 973 westbound, south of Santschi Road, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
A 2010 Volkwagen Jetta was involved and the driver was not named. The driver was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 11:45 p.m. May 31 along Route 118, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
A 2002 Mazda Protege driven by Skylar A. Eck, 18, of Muncy, was traveling west when it crossed the eastbound lanes and went off the southern shoulder, struck a guide rail, spun counter-clockwise and hit a guide rail. Eck was belted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — An alleged hit-and-run driver was identified and cited after a crash at 9:54 p.m. May 30 along Route 44, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
Michale P. Bowes, 33, of Jersey Shore, was allegedly traveling west in a 2003 Subaru Baja that struck a large tree, then fled the scene. Bowes will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old Montoursville man was cited with harassment and disorderly conduct after troopers responded to a report of a disturbance at 10:21 p.m. April 25 along Washington Boulevard, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The victim was a 48-year-old Williamsport man, it was noted.
Harassment
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A Woodward Township man was arrested after allegedly hitting a Philadelphia woman in the face during an argument.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 5:35 p.m. May 31 along Route 220 north, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. The investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alleged disturbance at 5:22 a.m. May 29 along Clarence Fry Road, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
A suspect allegedly broke a window during an argument, causing $600 in damages, however no charges were filed due to the victim not wanting to prosecute, police reported.
Burglary
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to gain unauthorized entrance to a residence at 3:15 p.m. May 26 along Back Street, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged incident reportedly involved a neighbor.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating the alleged theft of a $30 wireless bell switch from the front lobby of the Motel 6.
The suspect is described as a heavy-set black female wearing a light blue tank top dress with braids in a head wrap. The alleged theft occurred at 4:30 a.m. May 22 at the hotel, 2815 Old Montoursville Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft by deception
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — The identity of a 77-year-old Williamsport man was allegedly used in an unemployment scam.
The incident was reported between 7 a.m. April 1 and 8:21 p.m. June 1 along Route 654, Susquehanna Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
BASTRESS TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old Williamsport woman may have had her identity used in an unemployment scam, police noted.
The alleged incident was reported between 7 a.m. April 15 and 11 p.m. April 30 along Carl Wenner Lane, Bastress Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Bloomsburg
Union County Marriage licenses
• Neshamah Rose Karoleena Newcomer, 21, Mifflinburg; Noah Evan Leach, 21, Mifflinburg
• Virginia Clara Ulrich, 60, Mifflinburg; Edward Don Craig, 54, Mifflinburg
• Donna Jean McLaughlin, 56, Allenwood; Albert L. Robbins, 55, Allenwood
