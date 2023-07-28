LEWISBURG — A micro-surfacing project is ongoing along Route 15 in Kelly Township, Union County.

“It’s not tar and chipping as many have come to know,” Ted Deptula, assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3, explained. “It’s actually what we call micro-surfacing, and what that is is actually sealing the pavement just like you would a driveway, and then putting in place aggregate for skid resistance.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.