LEWISBURG — A micro-surfacing project is ongoing along Route 15 in Kelly Township, Union County.
“It’s not tar and chipping as many have come to know,” Ted Deptula, assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3, explained. “It’s actually what we call micro-surfacing, and what that is is actually sealing the pavement just like you would a driveway, and then putting in place aggregate for skid resistance.
“Aggregate makes the road noisy but skid resistant. And the process requires two layers of application.”
He said most of the work is taking place during daylight hours as the oil used as part of the process needs time to cure, to allow for water evaporation. The evaporation occurs more quickly during daytime hours.
The work is largely taking place between morning and evening rush hours. However, timing has been a challenge due to the weather.
“The crews actually wrapped things up early (for the day) Tuesday because of the storms that rolled through,” said Deptula. “The wet weather and humid conditions also decreases the time it takes for the oil to dry on the roadway. And you can’t drive across the surface while it’s wet, or it ruins it.”
The project should take about a week-and-a-half, however Deptula said the weather conditions have extended the time period for this project.
“They will finish micro-surfacing next week and then sweep the excess aggregate off the highway before new lines are painted,” Deptula said, noting that weather conditions could change that timeframe.
“One thing’s for certain we will not be working on Route 15 during the Little League World Series,” Deptula said. “If we can get it done before Little League we will but if not it will be finished afterward.”
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
