MONTANDON — Members of Marine Corps League Detachment 308 and the Montandon American Legion Post 814 came together Friday morning to celebrate the dedication of new signs constructed by members of the League to help guide local veterans to their monthly meetings.
"We have spent numerous hours working on these so that we can not only show direction but invite people to become new members and members of the Legion," sad Gregory Schlegel, League vice commandant. "So with our ceremony today we're dedicating these and so that possibly we gain some recognition in the area and promote good health and camaraderie within the branches."
Schlegel said he, along with League members Gary Anspach, Lester Brubaker and League commandant Mark Feaster, created the signs after Anspach noticed the group's previous signage went missing. The signs took about two months to construct, with their raised symbols and lettering all carved and hand painted by League members.
"It's not about who does it, it's about the teamwork. It's all about working together with everybody, so whether somebody had any part in it, they're still part of it," Schlegel added.
Members of both the League and Legion Auxiliary were also present, along with a representative from the office of Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108).
"We ask that these signs are used as a beacon of light for those passing by, that those members of our military can find a home here at the Legion or the League," said David Jones, Legion chaplain. "We seek to reach our brothers and sisters, especially those struggling with trauma or PTSD, may we always be mindful and watchful of them and again, may they see this site as a beacon of hope and of light to see them through whatever they may be dealing with."
Feaster thanked the Legion for allowing the Marine Corps League to use its facilities and said he looked forward to continuing their partnership and growing their membership once the new signs are put in place.
Marine Corps League Detachment 308 meets on the second Sunday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Montandon American Legion Post 814, 110 Railroad St., Montandon.
