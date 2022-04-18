SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale, an educational outreach program of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale, will present its first in-person concert since November 2019 as the Songs of Spring concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 400 N. Market St., Selinsgrove.
The all-ages performance will be directed by Coleen Renshaw, with Verlaine Shaw as accompanist.
The Camerata group will include Anthony Franklin of Lewisburg, Tiffany Posner of Selinsgrove, Ellie Schaeffer of Selinsgrove, Mathieu Strong of Hughesville and Sophia Strong of Hughesville. The Valley Singers group will include Maya Caron of Selinsgrove, Mason Clark of Selinsgrove, Madison Leininger of Milton, Alexis Marshall of Lewisburg, Nikolai Strong of Hughesville, Ella Swartz of Middleburg and Patrick Williams of Middleburg.
The program will include the following songs: "Come to My Garden," "Muddy Water," "Maybe This Time," "The Bull Frog," "Robin’s Egg is Blue," "Singin’ in the Rain," "Over the Rainbow" and "Let’s Go Fly a Kite."
Tickets are available for purchase at SVCMusic.org, by calling 570-547-0455 or at the door.
The SVYC is looking for students in grades three through 12, who enjoy singing, to be part of its program. The fall session begins in August with registration and auditions. Rehearsals will take place on Monday evenings and a concert is planned for November. The SVYC singers will join the Susquehanna Valley Chorale in the annual Christmas Candlelight concert in December.
