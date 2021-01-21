LEWISBURG — A deadline is approaching for entrants in an annual student essay contest intended to foster remembrance of the Holocaust.
“Days of Remembrance” essay entrants need to be postmarked by Saturday, March 13. Details for submission including length, specific theme and citation guidelines are posted at www.daysofremembrance.org. Printed entries should be mailed to Days of Remembrance, P.O. Box 292, Lewisburg, Pa. 17837.
David Jacobson, Days of Remembrance essay contest board member, noted that first place in the sponsored contest was $500 for one high school and one middle school entrant. A $250 award will be made for a second-place high school and middle school entrant. Essay evaluators will include David Imhoof and Lisa M. Stallbaumer-Beishline.
Jacobson said the number of entries has indeed grown, but the objective of Days of Remembrance is to keep people aware of the facts regarding the systematic killing of more than 6 million Jews and others by the Nazi German regime.
He noted the first year attracted about 70 entrants, a number which increased by more than 50% in the second year. The more young people are involved in thinking, writing and entering, the better.
“What we are really trying to do is to get teachers and youth leaders to take this on as a group project,” Jacobson said. “So that it is something that can be discussed, reviewed and done as a group.”
Jacobson said grade 7 and grade 8 students were included in the original mission of the contest but the foundation chose to get the contest up and running at first for the high schoolers. Adding middle school students could double the number of submissions, assuming middle schoolers take up the contest the same way high school students have.
This year more than ever, Jacobson added, was a time to reflect on the Holocaust, also known as the “Shoah.” People who witnessed the events of the 1930s and 1940s are fewer and further between.
“The people that are still talking about it are at least in their 80s if not 90s to late-90s,” Jacobson said. “The stories that you hear from survivors are just incredible.”
Jacobson recalled a powerful local talk given last year by a Holocaust survivor.
“Antisemitism has been around for a long time, over 1,000 years,” he added. “To deny the Holocaust fits into antisemitism. There is an organized effort to erase what happened. That is an antisemitic effort.”
Holocaust education is critical, Jacobson said, as some people simply do not know about what and how it happened.
“Learning about the Holocaust is helpful for anybody to learn about the dangers of blaming one group of people,” Jacobson said. “It doesn’t have to be Jews. It can be any group of people. Also the dehumanizing that group of people and what can happen after people are dehumanized.”
Society and the world, Jacobson said, largely let the Holocaust happen with only minimal resistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.