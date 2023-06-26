Grange to hold history day
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Community History Day with Van Wagner will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at California Grange 941, California Grange Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
The event will include a history circle, antique cars, ice cream, hot dogs, hamburgers and pierogies.
As part of the event, Van Wagner will present a free concert from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The event will be held rain or shine.
For more information, email skwwaltman@gmail.com or call 570-316-3538.
Kevin Mertz
