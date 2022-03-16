BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s Arts in Bloom series will present Tango Argentina featuring GD Tango and the Fabrizio Macata Quartet on 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Haas Center for the Arts, Mitrani Hall.
Tango Argentina is a new production which explores tango through the combination of unique choreography and improvised elements performed by acclaimed dancers and musicians from Argentina. Participants will see the charisma of its movements and the severity of its music including four quartets of musicians and eight dancers.
Viewers will also understand the bond between Guillermo De Fazio and Giovanna Dan, of Buenos Aries, who perform the GD Tango. Both dancers have learned multiple disciplines to make them into the performers they are today.
The duo has showcased their talents in countries all around the world like Europe, South America, Asia and the Middle East. The pair have choreographed commercials and TV projects and produced “Once Upon a Tango,” an award-winning showcase.
Visit bloomu.universitytickets.com for ticket information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.