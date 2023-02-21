State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Winfield man was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries of unknown severity following a crash which occurred at 10:40 p.m. Feb. 15 along Park Road, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2023 Suzuki DR650S driven by Aaron Benfer struck gravel in the roadway and slid on its left side.
One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 64-year-old Lewisburg woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury following a crash which occurred at 1:03 am. Feb. 19 along Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2021 Subaru Forester driven by Karole Renninger traveled off the roadway, struck a ditch, embankment and rolled. He was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Agbor Bisong, 28, of Lanham Bearbrook, Md., escaped injury when a 2022 Freightliner he was driving lost control, went off the roadway and came to rest on its side.
The crash occurred at 7:58 a.m. Feb. 10 along Route 147, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Aisha Arnold, 32, of Springfield, Mass., has been charged after allegedly removing $1,436.36 from the bank account of David Oldt, 47, of Mifflinburg.
The incident was reported at 9:54 a.m. Jan. 30 along Ruhl Lane, Lewis Township, Union County.
Harassment
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Michael Eichenlaub, 27, of Unityville, was cited after allegedly pushing a 30-year-old Danville woman.
The incident occurred at 5:13 p.m. Feb. 15 along Continental Boulevard, Derry Township, Montour County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Samuel Wharton, 52, of Bloomsburg, was charged after allegedly stealing $124.38 worth of merchandise from Walmart.
The alleged thefts occurred at 8:26 p.m. Feb. 9 at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Tractor Supply reported the theft of a large bag of dog food, valued at $60.
The suspects fled in a small black sedan with a Florida license plate. The incident occurred at 12:42 a.m. Feb. 18 along Carpenter Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
False identification
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Devon Bartholomew, 27, of Shamokin, has been charged after allegedly providing a false identification during a traffic stop.
The stop was conducted at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Routes 45 and 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Union County Marriage Licenses
• Andres L. Torruella-Echevarria, 30, Milton to Neiomi Erika Renee Guinn-Bailey, 36, Milton
• Emily D. Snyder, 22, Rebersburg to Arlen P. Stoltzfus, 21, Lewisburg
• David L. Murphy, 66, Lewisburg to Connie Elkins-Carrasco, 61, Lewisburg
• Julie Vandivere, 66, Lewisburg to Elise A. Nicol, 63, Lewisburg
• Wyatt W. Kiger, 52, Lewisburg to Wendy A. Young, 50, Lewisburg
• Taryn A. Snyder, 19, Mifflinburg, to Ethan T. Arnold, 23, Liverpool
• Joseph V. Malloy Jr., 83, Winfield to Mary E. Lindsay, 77, Winfield
• Charles P. Jasiewicz Jr., 67, Lewisburg to Carlis J. Peachy, 63, Lewisburg
Deed transfers
• White Deer Township to Patton New Columbia Investments L.L.C. improvement Guarantee in White Deer Township
• Patton New Columbia Investments L.L.C. to White Deer Township, stormwater management main
• Thunder Ridge Realty L.L.C., Michael D. Morrison to John D. Martin, Lousie S. Martin, John A. Martin, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Ronald E. Bonacci, Shannon L. Bonacci, to Dean Hosterman, Pamela Hosterman, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Justin A. Carr, Christina M. Carr, to Eric W. Bradley, Julie A. Bradley, property in Union Township, $1
• David W. Gutelius, Cindy L. Gutelius to BRH at Oak Avenue L.L.C., property in Mifflinburg Borough, $53,560
• Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto, to Robert S. James and Kirsty A James Revocable Living Trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Arthur Paige III, Carol A. Paige to Jonathan L. Zimmerman, Regina V. Zimmerman, property in Lewis Township, $1
• Chester S. Zimmerman, Deborah M. Zimmerman, Elvin H. Zimmerman, Erla H. Zimmerman to Chester S. Zimmerman, Deborah M. Zimmerman, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Charles W. Lilley, Jacqueline D. Lilley to Linus L. Yoder, Michelle J. Yoder, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Thomas A. Donfrancesco Estate, Nicholas Donfrancesco Administrator, Rosemarie Gay Administratrix, Thomas Donfrancesco Administrator, to Memphis Rentals L.L.C., property in Union Township, $1
• Thomas A. Donfrancesco Estate, Rosemarie Gay Administratrix, Nicholas Donfrancesco Administrator, Thomas Donfrancesco Administrator, to Memphis Rentals L.L.C., property in New Berlin Borough, $1
• Sharon L. Moyer to Bret A. Moyer, Mary E. Moyer, property in Union Township, $1
• Carol E. Erdley, Michelle R. Marks, to Clark D. Marks, Michelle R. Marks, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Joseph J. Tosolt, Samantha A. Tosolt, to Joseph J. Tosolt Trustee, Samantha A. Tosolt Trustee, Joseph J. and Samantha A. Tosolt Living Trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Keith E. Dunlap, Luann W. Dunlap to Mark H Nueslein, property in Mifflinburg Borough, $1
• Kenneth G. Deddo, Kenneth G. Deddo Estate, to Kenneth G. Deddo Trustee, Gina T. Deddo Trustee, Deddo Trust, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Kyra E. Mussina to John E. Allison Jr., Cheryl L. Allison, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Legacy Building Products Inc., Rusty Rail Brewing Company, to Hellers Gas Inc., property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Nicholas J. McMillian, to Ari J. Colin, Barbara Holden Colin, right of way in Union Township.
• Eleanor J. Baker to Angie B. Sheets, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Kevin L. Dock, Debra D. Dock, Debra E. Drasher Dock, to Kevin L. Dock, Debra E. Drasher Dock, Samantha R. Dock Herbster Trustee, Kevin E. Dock Trustee, Dock Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protection, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• James M. Dorman, Clara E. Dorman, to James M. Dorman, Clara E. Dorman, property in Lewis Township, $1
• S&B Holdings Lewisburg L.L.C., Angela A. Brown to Bill May Foods Inc., property in Lewisburg Borough, $50,000
• 17890 Russell Road L.L.C. to UGI Utilities Inc., right of way, Gregg Township
• Ryan M. Spangler, Alexis M. Spangler, to Ryan M. Spangler, Alexis M. Spangler, property in Limestone and Buffalo Townships, $1
• Braden D. McDannell, Heather V. Craig to Heather V. Craig, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Lynn C. McCormick, Dianne L. McCormick, to Lynn C. McCormick, Dianne L. McCormick, property in Gregg Township, $1
• Max E. Heiss, Scott D. Heiss, Debora J. Heiss, to Scott D. Heiss, Debora J. Heiss, property in Buffalo Township, $1
