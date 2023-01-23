WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society has extended its holiday exhibit through Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to receiving a high volume of visitors.
The exhibit explores Shopping During the Holidays: The L.L. Stearns Department Store. The exhibit is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.