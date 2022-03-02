LEWISBURG — Monday’s announcement that Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) would not seek the Republican nomination for Congress in the “new” 9th District was pondered by many on the day after.
Among them, Union County Commissioner Preston Boop, a Republican, who said he spoke with Keller before the announcement. Keller’s decision, officially made to uphold party solidarity in a mid-term year, drew the commissioner’s praise.
“What he told me was that he didn’t want to pit one Republican against another,” Boop said. “The general tone of elections (and) campaigns today is negative campaigning. I find it honorable that Congressman Keller said (he) wasn’t going to run that kind of campaign.”
Jeff Reber, Union County commissioner chair, said he did not want to loose Keller as a representative. He cited the fellow Republican’s commitment to the region. Commissioner Stacy Richards, a Democrat, declined comment.
Redrawing the Pennsylvania Congressional map according to 2020 census results not only resulted in losing a seat in the House of Representatives, but also in the effective disappearance of the current 12th District.
Carolyn Connor, Union County Republican Committee chair, was disappointed but understood the decision. Connor believed the redrawing of the map was at the center of it.
“The people of Union County are going to miss him tremendously,” Connor said. “I don’t know what his future plans are but we certainly wish him the best in his pursuits and hope that he stays involved in some way that represents us well, even if it is not elected office.”
Keller, who announced intention to run in the neighboring 9th District last week, would have had to face Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa. 9) in a primary.
Rick Thomas, Union County Democratic Committee chair, said he was not shocked in view of how the Congressional map was redone.
“I am little surprised that he did not make an effort to run,” Thomas said. “The odds were stacked against him, all over the place.”
Thomas observed Keller had only been in Congress since 2019 and speculated that he was the youngest Republican in the Pennsylvania delegation.
“I don’t think the financial support was there in comparison to other candidates,” Thomas said. “Fred’s a nice guy. He pretty much followed the party line and did what he was told to do with the idea that he would be around for awhile.”
Local portions of the 12th District will become part of the district now represented by Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pa., 15).
Thomas noted the western edge of the 15th District abutted Erie County, making it as big or bigger than a number of states. He said it was unclear if candidates of either major party would challenge Thompson, though an independent challenger could make some headway.
Meantime, Thomas speculated that some Union County Democrats would offer support to their party’s challenger in the neighboring 9th District. He also pondered whether Keller would return to public life at the state level.
