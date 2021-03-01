MIFFLINBURG — Students of the month for December were recently recognized at Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
Third-grader Mya Gosnell, daughter of Ryan and Jesica Gosnell, was honored. Mya’s favorite subject is reading. Outside of school, Mya enjoys gymnastics, swimming, fishing, reading and doing puzzles. Her favorite place to visit is the Pa. Grand Canyon. Mya hopes to become a gymnastics instructor in the future.
Fourth-grader Baily Aikey, daughter of Preston and Brittany Aikey, of Mifflinburg, was honored. Bailey’s favorite subject is math. In her free time, she enjoys playing softball and wants to be outside as much as possible. Her favorite place to visit is the beach. Baily is a very caring young lady, and she enjoys helping others in need. In the future, Baily would like to become a nurse.
Fifth-grader Mason Adams, son of Kyle and Courtney Adams, of Mifflinburg, was honored. His favorite subject is reading. Outside of school, Mason enjoys playing baseball, football and gaming. His favorite place to visit is Myrtle Beach, S.C. Mason hopes to play in the NFL in his future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.