BLOOMSBURG — From 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, through 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, a contractor will continue working on Routes 11 and 487.
Route 11 and 487 will both have single-lane closures, with flagging.
Local traffic using Sixth Street, between Market Street and East Street, will be
detoured onto Market Street, Seventh Street, Route 487 (Poplar Street), and Route
11 (Columbia Boulevard).
HRI Inc., is the primary contractor for the $6.8 million reconstruction project, which includes drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, tree removal and replacement, new concrete curb and sidewalks, traffic signal upgrades, highway lighting, and other miscellaneous work.
For more information, including maps of the detours and construction area visit: www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district 3/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork/Pages/default.aspx or enter Bloomsburg 0011-114 into your web browser.
Work on this project is expected to be completed in October 2022, weather permitting.
