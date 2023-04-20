MILTON — Motorists are advised that a roadwork project will take place April 24-25 on Interstate 80 in Northumberland County.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing side dozing along Interstate 80, both eastbound and westbound between mile marker 211 and mile marker 213, which is located east of the Route 15 interchange.
