UNIVERSITY PARK — Government officials and industry representatives will join academic leaders and experts to discuss a wide range of issues and policies affecting Pennsylvania agriculture during Penn State's Ag Progress Days.
Sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, southwest of State College on Route 45.
Admission and parking are free.
The annual expo draws as many as 50,000 agricultural producers, consumers and families from around the state for displays, workshops, tours and demonstrations. A variety of planned events and exhibits will feature representatives from state and federal agencies, state legislators and cabinet officials, and a federal lawmaker. Scheduled events include the following:
• College Connections, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Red Barn Annex and via webinar, a town hall-style discussion of Pennsylvania agriculture. It will feature Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences Dean Rick Roush and Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding.
• Transitioning Ag Businesses, Positioning for the Future, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Red Barn Annex and via webinar. Sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, this session will feature state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, College of Agricultural Sciences Dean Rick Roush, Pennsylvania ag producers, Penn State Extension specialists and other experts who will highlight strategies and considerations for new and beginning farmers.
• Joint Informational Meeting of the Pennsylvania House and Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committees, 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Red Barn Annex.
• Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson (R-Pa. 15) update, 2 to 3:30 p.m. College Exhibits Building Theater. Thompson, the ranking Republican on the House Agriculture Committee, will provide an update from Washington and highlight solutions the House Ag Committee is developing to address issues facing farmers. This session will include a question and answer period.
Elsewhere on the grounds, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Building will house exhibits and presentations covering several state initiatives, such as programs in animal and plant health, food assistance, food safety, farmland preservation, PA Preferred and urban farming.
Other exhibit areas will afford visitors opportunities to learn about governmental services and programs that may help them address production or economic challenges.
State and federal agencies represented at the event will include the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Research Service, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Farm Service Agency and National Agricultural Statistics Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.