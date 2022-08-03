UNIVERSITY PARK — Government officials and industry representatives will join academic leaders and experts to discuss a wide range of issues and policies affecting Pennsylvania agriculture during Penn State's Ag Progress Days.

Sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, southwest of State College on Route 45.

