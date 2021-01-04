WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be hosting an apple cider making workshop for children at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The workshop is free, however pre-registration is required.
Bob Salaki, who built and apple cider press, will lead the workshop, which is recommended for children age 8 to 12. Social distancing will be observed and the use of face masks will be mandatory.
The workshop is being underwritten by a grant from the Free and Accepted Masons, Ivy Lodge 106.
To register or for more information, call the museum at 570-326-3326.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.