SHAMOKIN DAM — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Department of General Services Acting Secretary Joe Lee on Monday visited the worksite for a future fish passage at Shikellamy State Park’s Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam.

The dam, when inflated, creates the 3,000-acre Lake Augusta for the annual summer boating season. A fish passage will provide a pathway for aquatic life to migrate around the dam during that time of year.

