Kidz granted $1,000

WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. recently received a $1,000 grant from Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church’s (Lewisburg) Endowment Fund, to be used in producing DVD’s for local nursing/retirement facilities and daycare centers.
Featured will be programs presented by the Kingdom Kidz Puppet division and produced in the Julie M. Holmes Creative Arts Center, at the Puppet Home in Watsontown.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz or these activities, call the office at 570-838-3133 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday, or visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
