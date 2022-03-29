Kidz granted $1,000

From left, Rick Faux, council president at Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, presents and Lisa Derr, of Kingdom Kidz, with a $1,000 check.

 Provided by Donna Bridge

WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. recently received a $1,000 grant from Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church’s (Lewisburg) Endowment Fund, to be used in producing DVD’s for local nursing/retirement facilities and daycare centers.

Featured will be programs presented by the Kingdom Kidz Puppet division and produced in the Julie M. Holmes Creative Arts Center, at the Puppet Home in Watsontown.

For more information on Kingdom Kidz or these activities, call the office at 570-838-3133 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday, or visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.

