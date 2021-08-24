State Police at Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 9:12 a.m. Aug. 23 along Route 11 at County Line Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by James A. Rice, 42, of Northumberland, was traveling south in wet conditions when the vehicle began to rotate clockwise as it merged. The vehicle continued into the right lane and through the intersection, police noted, then struck a guide rail and street sign. Rice was belted.
He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Theft of vehicle parts
PENN TOWNSHIP — A pair of catalytic converters valued at $100 each was stolen from a Middleburg man, police noted.
Converters from a 1991 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2007 Toyocar belonging to Kermit Kratzer, 64, were taken Aug. 16 from 59 Kratzer Road, Penn Township, police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old McClure woman was notified by her bank that her identity was used to open an account at another bank.
No money was lost. Troopers are investigating.
The alleged incident occurred at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 along Back Mountain Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A passenger in a vehicle stopped by police was found to have an active warrant out of Northumberland County, troopers reported.
A 2010 Dodge was stopped at 10:25 p.m. Aug. 19 along Ninth Street and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Joel Finfinger, 34, of Sunbury,w as found to have a warrant and was taken into custody without incident, police noted. A search found Finfinger to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, police noted.
Union County Deed transfers
• Warren M Zimmerman, Mabel R. Zimmerman to Calvin R. Zimmerman, Marilyn Z. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Marlin E. Stopfel Jr. to Craig E. Keister, Denene L. Keister, Craig A. Keister Jr., property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Patrick Francis Martino to George A. Garancosky, Holly S. Garancosky, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Marjorie L. Gill estate, Teresa M. Gill executor, Duane Dorazio executor to Scott Hahn, Lindsey Hahn, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Justin M. Snyder, Meghan C. Meyer, Meghan C. Snyder to Cynthia L. Deleon, Wayne S. Bray, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• James M. Keister, Donna J. Keister to Ronald L. Keister, Kassandra J.Keister, property in Limestone Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Jason Alabakoff, Bridget L. Alabackoff, Bridget L. Gallagher to Calvin R. Zimmerman, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jason Thomas Williamson, Heather L. Williamson to Jeff Altoft, Amanda Altoft, property in Union Township, $359,900.
• Anthony W. Threet, Erin N. Threet to Tristan R. Threet, Jacqueline S. Arbogast, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Lance J. Adams, Amy Jo Adams to Griffin L. Keiser, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Beth S. Reigle to Beth S. Reigle, Beth S. Reigle trustee, Beth S. Reigle primary residence protector trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kenneth W. Kline estate, Cindy L. Erdley executor to Richard A. Miller, Kathryn M. Miller, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• 535 Inc. to Justin Nuyen, Melissa Nuyen, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• David W. Gutelius, Cindy L. Gutelius to Berks at Oak Avenue LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $200,000.
• Gary L. Kaufman to Gary L. Kaufman, property in Lewisburg, quit claim, $1.
• Marlin M. Horning, Darla S. Horning, Samuel Z. Horning, Alice M. Horning to Justin E. Zeiset, Mary L. Zeiset, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Steven Rizio, Carol M. Rizio to Brian Abercrombie, Jennifer Abercrombie, property in Lewisburg, $1.
