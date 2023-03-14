ALLENWOOD — Two people escaped a burning Allenwood-area home unharmed early Tuesday morning.
ALLENWOOD — Two people escaped a burning Allenwood-area home unharmed early Tuesday morning.
Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk said the blaze broke out at 1:30 a.m. in the home of Barbara Springer, at 280 White Deer Ave.
Springer lived in the home with another adult, both of whom were able to escape unharmed.
"They heard noises and went upstairs to investigate," Funk explained, of the occupants. "They were fortunate to have heard the fire when they did. There were no smoke detectors in the house."
When he arrived on scene, Funk said there was heavy smoke billowing from all sides of the home.
"We made a very aggressive interior attack and got the fire knocked down pretty quickly," Funk said. "There was one cat we were able to locate and safely remove from the home."
The home sustained extensive damage on the second floor and attic, and smoke and water damage throughout. A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating the fire.
Funk said Springer is not insured. She is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
He also touched on the importance of having working smoke detectors in homes.
"Smoke detectors, they go off very early on in any fire, and can add several minutes to your escape time," Funk said. "With today's fires, with synthetic materials, (smoke detectors) are just all the more important."
In addition to the Warrior Run area, firefighters from White Deer Township, Milton, Washington Township and Clinton Township responded.
Firefighters were on scene for about two hours.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
