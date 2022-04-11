Keller endorses Oz for Senate

WASHINGTON — Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for a U.S. Senate representing Pennsylvania, has received an endorsement from Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12).
"Fred has become a true friend and a trusted advisor during this campaign," Oz said. "He's a good man and a tremendous public servant. Fred has been a champion for the pro-life movement in Pennsylvania, and I'm committed to being a strong fighter for our pro-life agenda when elected to the U.S. Senate."
"As I’ve had the pleasure to spend time with Dr. Oz over the course of this campaign, it is clear that he represents the values of the people of Pennsylvania," Keller said. "Dr. Oz is a strong conservative outsider who will fight hard to protect life, defend the 2nd Amendment, and stand up for taxpayers in the Senate. I’m proud to support him and call him a friend."
