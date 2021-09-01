MIFFLINBURG — Two Mifflinburg-area photographers, the owner of Willow Stone Farm and others partnered Tuesday evening for a benefit.
The night of photography, food and fundraising helped out the owners of the Forest House Hotel, a Mifflinburg-area food and spirits site which has been closed since a destructive fire last month. Owners Melanie Page and Matt Mackley plan to reopen establishment off Route 192 west of Forest Hill, said to be one of the oldest businesses in Union County.
The photographers, Tammy Erb and Jade Fuller, organized the benefit in about two weeks. They live a short distance from one another in Mifflinburg.
Part of the fundraising included Erb and Fuller’s photo-making of guests amid the scenic grounds of Willow Stone Farm. Their fees would then go entirely to the Forest House effort.
Fuller attested to the popularity of the Forest House Hotel and its owners
“The community loves them,” Fuller said. “They have done so much for the community. This is not the first event, and it is not going to be the last event.”
Fuller said it was a lucky coincidence that her call to Benjamin Reeder, Willow Stone Farm owner, crossed with his call to her about hosting the benefit.
A steady flow of guests made their way to the site Tuesday evening where barbecue, cupcakes and beverages were also available.
Reeder began building what is now Willow Stone Farm on the site of an 18th Century log home which he bought in 2013. Ironically, a fire destroyed the home on Cedar Run Lane two weeks after Reeder purchased it.
Reeder planned to continue to open Willow Stone Farm up to benefits. Among them, a Sunday fundraiser for the family of Brantley Herman of Kreamer, diagnosed with a brain tumor earlier this year.
