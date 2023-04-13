NORTHUMBERLAND — A proposed Northumberland County plastics recycling plant has announced its intent to partner with local labor unions to construct its facility.
“The Central PA Building Trades is proud to partner with Encina for their proposed plastics recycling facility in Point Township,” said Joe Gusler, president of the Central Pennsylvania Building Trades Council. “Our members are excited to lend their expertise to this transformational project.”
The Encina Point Township project, which defines itself as a circular manufacturing facility, would process roughly 450,000 tons of previously non-recyclable waste materials every year.
“An economic impact study conducted by the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association projected that our Point Township Facility will inject more than $2.1 billion into the economy over the next five years,” said David Roesser, chief executive officer of Encina. “Our project is expected to support between 600 and 900 jobs during peak construction and a minimum of 300 jobs once the facility is fully operational.”
Along with Roesser and Gusler, those present at the signing of the agreement included Anthony Gratti Jr., IBEW Local 607 business manager, and Sheida Sahandy, Encina’s chief sustainability officer.
“Signing today’s memorandum of understanding with regional trade labor unions signifies our strong commitment to partnering with highly skilled, local union trades people who live and work in this community,” said Roesser.
According to Gusler, there is a “large contingency” of trades union members and skilled journey people in Northumberland County that are available to work the jobs that the Encina facility would require.
“All of the trades continuously run apprenticeship programs where they bring folks in and give them the training and skills that they need. Besides that, there’s always constant upgrade training that the members receive too,” said Gusler.
Since the Texas-based company first announced its plans to build its plastics recycling facility in Point Township in April 2022, community members have raised concerns about potential environmental impacts.
“We’re in the process right now of working with the regulatory bodies to understand air emissions,” said Roesser. “When that gets settled, we’ll share that with everyone. We’ll be completely open about what we’re going to be putting in the air and what’s not going to be put in the air.”
“It’s not like we’re trying to not share information. It’s just that we haven’t gotten far enough to have those answers yet,” added Sahandy. “I would say that it’s very reasonable to have a concern when a project like this is coming to town. I’m completely empathetic to there being questions.”
Encina is seeking all of the required permits and approvals from the EPA, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and the Susquehanna River Basin Commission.
“We are committed to compliance with these systems because that ensures the safety of our employees, the community, and our environment,” said Roesser. “There will be no negative impact to the environment.”
Encina is also in the process of obtaining permits to build the facility, with construction expected to begin before the end of 2023. Front-end operations, which include the intake, sorting, and washing of end-of-life plastics, are expected to begin in 2025. Back-end operations, in which plastics are transformed into the base materials used by Encina’s customers, would not begin until 2026.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
