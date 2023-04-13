Encina

Encina leadership was joined by local union leaders to sign a memorandum of understanding, which signifies Encina’s intent to partner with local union tradesmen. From left, Anthony Gratti Jr., Joe Gusler, David Roesser and Sheida Sahandy.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

NORTHUMBERLAND — A proposed Northumberland County plastics recycling plant has announced its intent to partner with local labor unions to construct its facility.

“The Central PA Building Trades is proud to partner with Encina for their proposed plastics recycling facility in Point Township,” said Joe Gusler, president of the Central Pennsylvania Building Trades Council. “Our members are excited to lend their expertise to this transformational project.”

