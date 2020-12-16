EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Rep. David Rowe (R-85) spoke Tuesday night to an online meeting of Susquehanna Valley Conservatives (SVC).
Submitted questions were relayed via Jim Persing, SVC president.
Rowe opened his remarks by stating state election law was violated in 2020 by the governor, a cabinet secretary and a high state court.
“The Constitution of Pennsylvania very clearly gives complete and total authority to the legislature to craft election law,” Rowe said. “What we saw was the Supreme Court, the governor and the Secretary of State unilaterally making changes to the election code, whether it be the extension of the mail-in ballot deadline or the waiving of requirements.”
Rowe told attendees that state Rep. Frank Ryan (R-101) was scheduled to testify today before the United States Senate. Ryan planned to present data suggesting 100,000 ballots were cast and counted which should not have been.
“If there is fraud regardless of which side it is on, it should be rooted out,” Rowe added. “The people of Pennsylvania and nationwide, half of Americans including at least a third or Democrats think there was some fraud in this election.”
Rowe sought to either prove there was no fraud or find the flaw and root it out. He supported continued fact-finding missions.
“That’s all we want to know,” he added later. “That whoever won, won fairly.”
Rowe noted a lawsuit was also still pending in Allegheny County in the midst of a State Senate race which is still a toss-up.
Rowe decried some early COVID-19 shutdown measures.
Among those noted were the decision to shut Interstate rest areas which Rowe said required “a lot” of State House effort to reverse. Another was the decision to shut down campgrounds, forcing people who lived there with full facilities to vacate to Walmart or other big-box store parking lots where they would be more likely to transmit the virus.
Rowe mentioned support of allocating resources to protect people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 while otherwise allowing the economy to support the structure and the people who can help them. He also favored allowing local hospitals, rather than the state, to make decisions about offering elective surgery or similar services during a pandemic.
However, Rowe said he did not plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine and called it a personal decision.
Rowe warned continued business restrictions would lead to additional job losses in the year ahead. Continuing restrictions were “wildly irresponsible” in view of the $5 billion budget hole he expected state government to be in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.