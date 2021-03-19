NORTHUMBERLAND — The Northumberland Area Police Traffic Services Program — coordinating municipal police Aggressive Driving Enforcement in, Berks, Carbon, Clinton, Columbia, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union and Wyoming counties — will join the Pennsylvania State Police and other municipal agencies to conduct a targeted aggressive-driving enforcement wave through April 25.
The wave will concentrate on reducing the number of aggressive driving related crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways throughout the state. Any aggressive driver stopped by police will receive a ticket.
The enforcement wave will focus on speeding, distracted driving and work zone awareness. Motorists exhibiting other unsafe behaviors, such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely or other aggressive actions, will also be cited.
Municipal police agencies that participated in last year’s campaign wrote 43,349 citations, including 22,353 for speeding, 1,003 for occupant protection violations, 3,077 for red light violations, and 126 impaired driving arrests.
The enforcement is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project and is funded by part of the department’s investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
