Mifflinburg YMCA holding virtual auction

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg YMCA will be holding a virtual auction from noon Friday, May 13 through 6 p.m. Friday, May 20.
Items on the auction block will include a horseback trail ride to a Gettysburg cabin rental, a family package for kids, a float or paddle through the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, and tickets to baseball games and shows.
The Mifflinburg YMCA is a branch of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA.
“ At the Mifflinburg YMCA, you’ll find more than just a place to work out," Branch Director Angela Haines said. "Connect with new people, develop new skills and explore new interests, and you'll discover a greater sense of purpose. Find your passion and support the Y as we support our community for a better tomorrow.”
For more information, visit ww.gsvymca.org and click on the virtual auction link, or go directly to the auction site at https://go.rallyup.com/mifflinburg-ymca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.