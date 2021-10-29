WILLIAMSPORT — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Erick Donnell Metzger, 53, of Milton, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on an attempted enticement of a minor charge.
According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the indictment alleges that on Oct. 23, Metzger knowingly attempted to persuade, entice, and coerce a minor to engage in prostitution and sexual activity.
The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel is prosecuting the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.
